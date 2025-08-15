Former Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Chris Powell, is full of admiration for the fans who are protesting against the club’s ownership.

The ex-defender became a popular figure during his time at Hillsborough, quickly endearing himself to the Wednesday faithful after being brought in by Danny Röhl. He’s no longer part of the setup in South Yorkshire, but has spoken previously about his love for the club, and he’s also discussed the action that took place on the opening day of the season at Leicester City.

Powell, who left the club over the summer, was speaking on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, and believes in the idea that ‘enough is enough’.

“I’m full of admiration for the people that are still there,” he said. “The staff, the players, and the supporters, because they follow that club from years back, and it runs through the families. It’s part of the community and part of your life. Those people there have gone through the mill and they're still there.

“I’m full of admiration for what they did at the Leicester game and the protest, that has really put it on the map for everyone. Everyone’s been reading about it, but seeing those fans stay away from the game for five minutes before coming in, and they actually missed the goal some of them, because enough is enough.

“The owner has been there 10 years, there’s been no investment into the community, the training centre, the stadium, but they keep turning up. I’m full of admiration for how the supporters are handling such a unique situation.”

Powell also touched on player departures from Hillsborough, both recently and in the future, saying, “They’ve sold a couple of players, under value definitely. (Djeidi) Gassama went to Rangers and was an exceptional player; he was sold to pay the wages. There’s the young keeper Charles, who’s another asset who might go. They’ve been able to settle a few debts, but if it’s not sold and he’s not funding it, how do you carry on?”

