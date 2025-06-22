Sheffield Wednesday coach, Chris Powell, has loved his time in the Steel City, and heaped praise on the Owls faithful.

Powell has become a hugely popular figure at Hillsborough since being brought in as part of Danny Röhl’s staff in 2023, forming a strong bond with the supporters and even developing a trademark heel-kick celebration that has been seen many times over the last couple of years.

The former Charlton Athletic defender, like so many others, faces an uncertain future at S6 as his current deal comes to an end, but he’s certainly enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire, and spoke about how people up north differ from those down in London.

Speaking back in October after appearing on All Wednesday, Powell highlighted a key factor that he loves about being in Steel City, and highlighted how impressive the support of Wednesdayites can be.

“I just think it’s mind-blowing, actually...”

“Playing for those fans, away from home and at home is brilliant,” he said. “A lot of teams would love what we have, I know that. I’ve been at clubs - whether I played for them or not - where you look at the fans… Away from home we’re sold out, at home we get 25,000+ regardless of who is coming. And I just think it’s mind-blowing, actually, it really is. Fans are proud of their club, they’re proud of their city.

“People are good, they’re up-front, they’re honest and kind. I’m a Londoner, so I know what it’s like. People are in a rush in London, it’s a fast city. In Sheffield they take time out to speak, they’ll say hello, they’ve got time for you. And I love that, I think it’s brilliant. I’m proud of London, but this is city is bonkers actually.”

