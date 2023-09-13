It’s been a long time since two Sheffeld Wednesday players were pitted against one another on the international stage.

And in the end, the two South American Owls involved in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Chile and Colombia played only 13 minutes between them as the two sides muscled to a star-studded goalless draw in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Goalkeeper Devis Vasquez watched on as Camilo Vargas kept his second clean sheet in as many matches and will have to wait to grab his international debut.

But Juan Delgado added his 14th cap at senior level from the bench, coming on for Atletico Talleres right-back Matías Catalán in the 77th minute and performing well against Bournemouth’s tricky ex-Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra.

The result was a solid one for Vasquez’s Colombia, who despite the presence of Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz couldn’t break through Chile’s defence.

After a opening round defeat to Uruguay, it got Chile off the mark in the qualifying points stakes.

The match will perhaps be best remembered for an injury to former Juventus and Barcelona main man Arturo Vidal, who was rushed to hospital with a second half injury.

Some 3,579 miles away at Independence Park in Kingston, Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard added his sixth international cap to his CV, coming off the bench to help Jamaica battle from two goals down to draw with Haiti.

The former Manchester United man replaced Philadelphia Union man Damion Stewart in the 74th minute with the score at 2-1.

He received a yellow card the minute after Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid rescued a point from the penalty spot for the Raggae Boyz on 83 minutes.