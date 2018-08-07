Sheffield Wednesday chief urges fans to keep the faith

Wednesday supporters have been urged to get behind the team after the Championship club’s disappointing start to the season.

Forty eight hours after the Owls’ 3-2 defeat to league new boys Wigan Athletic, Wednesday confirmed they are under a temporary transfer embargo and have been since April.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But owner Dejphon Chansiri, speaking at a fans forum on Monday, is pleading with fans to keep the faith.

“I want everyone to support the team,” he said. “If they do their best and we don’t win, I can accept. They are human beings.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Owls chief faced supporters in a heated forum which saw several controversial issues discussed including the high ticket prices, the hike in membership costs and their decision to reject the BBC Radio Sheffield commentary deal.

Chansiri, embarking on his fourth full year as Wednesday owner, said: “I have never said you can’t criticise. You can give an opinion but in a positive way. “Last season, the players were scared so how do you expect them to perform better when you say negative (things) to them?”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter