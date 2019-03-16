Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce pays tribute to rival boss

Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday boss, has praised the job Tony Mowbray has done in stabalising Blackburn Rovers.

Mowbray's Rovers team head to Hillsborough this afternoon sitting comfortably in mid-table.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray

Victory over Wigan Athletic in midweek nudged the Lancashire club, who finished runners up to the Latics in League One last term, up to 16th and ended a seven-match winless run.

"With Tony Mowbray in charge, they are always going to be a good footballing team," said Bruce. "He has done very, very well in his short period of time there.

"He has stabalised the club and he has got a way about him. He has done very, very well.

The best is yet to come from Rolando Aarons

"They have (Bradley) Dack and (Danny) Graham but he has bought very well. It will be a tough game."

Despite Blackburn's recent slump in form, Bruce is refusing to take them lightly.

"When you see the Championship, you are not surprised that a team can win four or five in a row or that a team can lose four or five," he said. "That is the Championship in my opinion.

"They were going a long very nicely and all of a sudden they have had a bad month.

"They had a good result the other night. In Graham and Dack, they are a handful.

"However, we are playing well ourselves. I'm sure the crowd can play their part too so let's enjoy the occasion."