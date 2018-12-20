Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay set to face the media before crunch Preston North End showdown

Under-pressure Owls manager Jos Luhukay will face the media today for the first time since chairman Dejphon Chansiri announced he is putting the Championship club up for sale.

Luhukay, whose future was discussed at length in Wednesday's eventful fans' forum in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough, is due to hold his pre-match press conference at 11:45am on Friday ahead of their home clash with Preston North End this weekend.

Jos Luhukay and Dejphon Chansiri

Angry Owls fans urged Chansiri to sack Luhukay at Wednesday's forum, with the team having slipped from sixth to 18th in the table in the space of two months after a run of just one victory in 10 matches.

But Chansiri, who later revealed his intention to put the club on the market, said: "Everything goes to the coach. Sometimes it is the coach's fault. Sometimes it is the players' fault.

"But the coach is the boss and he needs to take responsibility. It is the same as this club is my responsibility as I'm the big boss here."

The Thai businessman says there is no guarantee that sacking Luhukay will change their fortunes.

"It is easy to sack a manager," said Chansiri, who has invested in the region of £70m since buying the Owls almost four years ago. "If you bring in a new manager, how do you know he is going to do good?

"When I think the coach shouldn’t be here then I will act.

"It is easy for you (the fans) to say in your position but it is not easy in my position. I do my best.

"I listen to you but the final decision is with me. I have to take 100 per cent responsibility for this club."

Wednesday will be without the services of Barry Bannan when they host Preston. The Scotland international serves the second of his two-match ban for accruing 10 yellow cards.