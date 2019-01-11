Sheffield Wednesday chief expects quiet transfer window at Hillsborough

Steve Agnew, the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss, has played down the prospect of a busy January transfer window at Hillsborough.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, the Owls are keen to bolster their defensive ranks before the market shuts at the end of the month.

Pic Steve Ellis

But speaking at his press briefing today, Agnew, who along with Stephen Clemence is manning the team until Steve Bruce’s arrival on February 1, said: "I don't think there will be many changes (in January).

"Let's see what January brings but as far as I'm concerned it is continuing to work with this group of players who have been really, really good to work with this week.”

Defender Alexander Milosevic, a Sweden international, is rumoured to be on Wednesday's radar.

Agnew, who is preparing the Owls for their Championship meeting with in-form Hull City tomorrow, refused to be drawn on the Milosevic speculation.

He said: "I think the chairman and Steve Bruce will be in constant dialogue through January. I have stayed away from it. I don't want to be getting caught up in speculation about incomings and outgoings.

"I have left that to the chairman and Steve Bruce. They will ultimately make the decisions on whether there will be any business in January. I stay clear of it really and stay focused on Hull.

Top midfielder Adam Reach is reportedly attracting the interest of Wednesday's Championship rivals Aston Villa while injured centre forward Gary Hooper has been linked with a move to the MLS.

"It's January so there will be speculation like there is with any club," said Agnew.

"Every club in the country will get linked with players coming in and leaving.

"But what I have to say is the group of players since we have been here have been terrific. They have had a really good week on the training ground.

"They have worked with an intensity and a smile on their face and we are all looking forward to the game at Hull."