One of the players Sheffield Wednesday had lined up for a potential deadline day deal was a Chelsea starlet tipped for big things, The Star understands.

With owner Dejphon Chansiri ultimately unable to make the requisite assurances to the authority’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit that the club could sustain the financial obligations the club are facing over the coming months.

Though optimism was raised during deadline day that some deals could be completed, the Owls ended it with only the late, late addition of Harry Amass, whose parent club Manchester United are understood to have stepped in to pay the full financial breadth of the deal - including non-football costs. It’s understood that teenage Manchester City forward Jaden Heskey was the subject of a deal that fell to the wayside on the final day of the window due to those restrictions.

The Star understands that there were others that could have been completed, one of which was Chelsea midfielder Samuel Rak-Sakyi. The England youth international is a very highly-rated young midfielder who has made four senior appearances for the Premier league giants and was made available for loan earlier this week. Chelsea were keen to allow Rak-Sakyi out on loan for the benefit of match minutes and are believed to have seen Wednesday as a handy destination.

Rak-Sakyi had been linked with a handful of clubs including Coventry City but ultimately remains a Chelsea player beyond the deadline. The 20-year-old is the brother of former Sheffield United loanee Jesarun, who spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

With no current suggestion that free agent signings will be sanctioned in the short term, Wednesday head into the campaign up to January with a small squad and will look to shake off any transfer window frustration and get plenty out of of the two-week international break.

