Having started their first two league matches under now former boss Xisco, the 25-year-old has been something of a fringe figure for the majority of the Owls' campaign, though he has made three consecutive appearances from the bench as numbers in midfield dwindled in recent weeks.

The Star is told that third tier Charlton Athletic have emerged as likely contenders for London-born Bakinson, with the two clubs having had contact over the last days. Wednesday are understood to be argeeable to allowing the midfielder to move on as they look to free up space in their squad for incoming transfers, while reports from the capital suggest Luton Town could be set to recall loan midfielder Louie Watson from The Valley amid concerns over recent playing time.

It is believed a loan move is most likely for the former Bristol City man, who as part of Darren Moore's summer 2022 squad revamp from the Ashton Gate club last summer for a reported six-figure fee. Bakinson has battled injury and form during his time in South Yorkshire having made 42 appearances across all competitions for the Owls.

It had been reported that Bakinson was in advanced talks to sign for Belgian side Standard Liege last week and that he was the subject of plenty of interest in this window. Should any move come to fruition imminently, it would leave Wednesday's numbers in midfield lighter in the short term at least. Will Vaulks has suffered a hamstring injury and will miss a 'minimum' of two weeks' action, while George Byers will miss the next two matches through suspension. Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick is out with a knee injury.

Speaking on the prospect of incoming transfers at S6, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said: "We are still in good meetings and talks. There are always three parts, there’s the new player, the old club and the new one about speaking to find agreements… We are still working and hopefully, we can sign some players in the next days, for sure. We will try our best. Hopefully, we will make the right decisions.

"For me, it’s important we make some quick transfers and have the players immediately here. But you never know what happens. Sometimes, you think, ‘Now, we are very close’ and then something new happens.

