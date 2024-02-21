Sheffield Wednesday charged with 'misconduct' by FA - given date to respond
It has been confirmed by the Football Association that the Owls face the charge in relation to the racial abuse suffered by Kasey Palmer at Hillsborough when the Sky Blues visited Hillsborough in the Championship, and they have been given two weeks to respond.
A statement from the FA read, "Sheffield Wednesday have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following their EFL Championship game against Coventry City on Saturday 20 January.
"It's alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute, and don't use words or otherwise behave in an improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or insulting way, with an express or implied reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race. Sheffield Wednesday have until Wednesday 6 March to provide their response."
The fan in question was arrested after he was accused of making monkey gestures towards the Coventry attacker, however no further information has been given since then by South Yorkshire Police.