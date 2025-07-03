Sheffield Wednesday chaos - Updates and opinions on All Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in crisis, and every passing day the news seems to get worse for the Owls...

During this period we won’t be having varying guests on our All Wednesday show given that more pertinent matters need discussing, so will be chatting to Owls expert, Alex Miller, for all of the latest goings-on at Hillsborough.

This week we talk about the news of notices being handed in by players after two months of late payments, the ongoing situation with Danny Röhl, and the state of play in the club’s disjointed preseason.

You can check out the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ in the video at the top of the page, or for a shorter look at part of the conversation see the video above.

For previous episodes of the show, including some fantastic guests, you can still head over to ShotsTV by clicking this link.

