Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Watford, are on the verge of firing their manager, Paulo Pezzolano.

The Uruguayan has been in charge at Vicarage Road just under five months, overseeing only 11 games, but there have been complaints about the nature of their performances since his arrival, and 11th place is not where the club want to be, it would seem. Numerous reports are now stating that the 42-year-old is to be shown the door, with a familiar face likely to come in as his replacement.

“Watford are set to sack head coach Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge - with former boss Javi Gracia in line to replace him,” Sky Sports have said. “Crunch talks were being held on Tuesday with the club hierarchy expected to part ways with Pezzolano.

“The 42-year-old was appointed by the Hornets on May 13, replacing Tom Cleverley, who was sacked seven days earlier. Sky Sports News understands Gracia, who was previously in charge for 66 games at Watford between January 2018 and September 2019, is the number one target to replace Pezzolano. Gracia was due to fly to England to hold talks.”

Should Pezzolano go, he will become the second casualty of the current Championship campaign after Sheffield United’s early decision on Ruben Selles following their horror start, and the Hornets will be hoping that whoever does come in can spearhead a climb up the table.

The next boss, Gracia or otherwise, will incredibly be the 13th managerial appointment by Watford since 2020, with the revolving door at the club having become a bit of a running joke in football circles.

Watford take on the Blades on October 18th in their next game, which offers a big chance for the new man in charge to get off to a good start considering United’s difficulties so far this term. Chris Wilder, meanwhile, will be eager to take advantage of the chaos at Vicarage Road.

