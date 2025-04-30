Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Swansea City, are no longer on the hunt for a new manager.

Alan Sheehan was appointed as caretaker manager of the Swans back in February following the decision to part ways with Luke Williams, and the former Notts County defender has overseen an impressive turnaround in Wales during his time there.

Now, with the club having assessed their options, they have decided to appoint Sheehan as their head coach on a long-term basis rather than bring in somebody new from the outside.

A statement today read, “Swansea City AFC is delighted to announce that Alan Sheehan has been appointed as the new head coach of the football club, following a highly successful spell as caretaker head coach.

A new Swansea City manager

“Under Sheehan's leadership, the team has picked up an impressive 23 points out of a possible 36, including a remarkable run of five consecutive wins.

“Sheehan, who initially took on the caretaker role after Luke Williams' departure in mid-February, has led Swansea City from 17th in the Championship to a guaranteed top-half finish. During this time the team stabilised delivering consistent performances, ensuring the Swans' safety and competitiveness in the league.”

Meanwhile, Swansea’s Director of Football, Richard Montague, said, "We've been very impressed with Alan since he's taken over as caretaker head coach for a second time. It was important that we carried out a thorough and detailed process for appointing our new head coach. We had to get this decision right, and we are very happy with the work that’s been done and confident that we've picked the best head coach to take our club to the next level."

