Sheffield Wednesday handed triple boost in the Championship survival scrap

Late goals from Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith capped a valiant second half fightback against promotion-chasing Norwich City to earn a 2-2 Hillsborough draw on Tuesday evening. The result lifted their position to 22nd, their points tally to 43 and pulled them level with Huddersfield Town - who squandered a lead to go down 4-1 at Preston North End on Tuesday - in the first safety spot.

It left Wednesday supporters looking toward Wednesday evening for answers, with three of their direct relegation rivals in action. It couldn’t have gone any better with three defeats and no goals scored by their fellow strugglers.

Birmingham City, who the Owls pushed down to 23rd place with their Norwich point, had the better of much of the game at home to Cardiff City but lost 1-0 thanks to a second half Josh Bowler goal. It served as the Blues’ third defeat on the spin under new boss Gary Rowett.

Another Welsh side to do Wednesday a favour were Swansea City, who hammered Stoke City 3-0 in South Wales, with goals for Josh Cullen, Matt Grimes and Josh Key. The Potters sit three points ahead of the Owls in 19th and face-off at Hillsborough on Saturday. It ends their run of three games unbeaten.

A side becoming increasingly drawn-in to the scrap are Blackburn Rovers, who were smashed 5-0 at Bristol City to remain locked on 46 points, also three ahead of the Owls. It was their worst defeat in two-and-a-half years. Nakhi Wells grabbed a brace as did Tommy Conway, while Anis Mehmeti also got in on the act.