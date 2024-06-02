Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Where Sheffield Wednesday and other Championship sides are pressing on with their summer plans head of next season, Sunderland are still in the process of securing the next man to take them forward.

The Black Cats - who had reportedly shown interest in stealing away Danny Röhl before the German was tied down to a fresh contract with Wednesday - have been without a permanent manager since Michael Beale was sacked in mid-February.

It has been reported that Sunderland had come close to an agreement to sign 31-year-old former Reims boss Will Still in the last weeks but that he has since retracted his interest in the job amid links to French top tier side RC Lens. The mood is changing in the North East as Sunderland supporters grow increasingly concerned as to what is taking so long - and why they haven’t been able to secure their choice. Reports have suggested Still showed a late reluctance to take the job ‘amid concerns over staffing and investment’.

Now, with a host of names including Austrian Bayern Munich under-19 coach Rene Maric still linked, it has been reported in the national media that former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson - now with St Mirren - could be a man they look to.