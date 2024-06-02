Sheffield Wednesday Championship rivals look to Scotland for option after big managerial blow
The Black Cats - who had reportedly shown interest in stealing away Danny Röhl before the German was tied down to a fresh contract with Wednesday - have been without a permanent manager since Michael Beale was sacked in mid-February.
It has been reported that Sunderland had come close to an agreement to sign 31-year-old former Reims boss Will Still in the last weeks but that he has since retracted his interest in the job amid links to French top tier side RC Lens. The mood is changing in the North East as Sunderland supporters grow increasingly concerned as to what is taking so long - and why they haven’t been able to secure their choice. Reports have suggested Still showed a late reluctance to take the job ‘amid concerns over staffing and investment’.
Now, with a host of names including Austrian Bayern Munich under-19 coach Rene Maric still linked, it has been reported in the national media that former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson - now with St Mirren - could be a man they look to.
The ex-AFC Bournemouth midfielder, 49, has also taken charge of Oldham Athletic and Motherwell in an eight-year career in management. Robinson secured European qualification for St Mirren and according to reports is said to be highly regarded at the Stadium of Light.