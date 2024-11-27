Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways in promising fashion on Tuesday evening, with goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith earning a crucial 2-0 victory over Hull City. Danny Rohl’s side conceded possession but put in one of their better performances on the road to take a massive three points back to Hillsborough.

A rollercoaster start to the season has seen Wednesday fail to record consecutive league wins yet but victory has never been too far away, and those crucial three-point returns have kept the Owls from falling into any serious relegation trouble. And with encouraging performances to boot, they are fancied to avoid implosion.