Sheffield Wednesday's encouraging Championship relegation odds after huge Hull City win plus Portsmouth, QPR & Preston twists

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a massive three points on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways in promising fashion on Tuesday evening, with goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith earning a crucial 2-0 victory over Hull City. Danny Rohl’s side conceded possession but put in one of their better performances on the road to take a massive three points back to Hillsborough.

A rollercoaster start to the season has seen Wednesday fail to record consecutive league wins yet but victory has never been too far away, and those crucial three-point returns have kept the Owls from falling into any serious relegation trouble. And with encouraging performances to boot, they are fancied to avoid implosion.

Below, the Star has taken a look at the Championship relegation odds courtesy of Bet365 (odds are correct at the time of writing). Scroll down to see where Wednesday sit.

Relegation odds: 2000/1

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds: 2000/1 Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1500/1

2. Sheffield United

Relegation odds: 1500/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1500/1

3. Middlesbrough

Relegation odds: 1500/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1000/1

4. Burnley

Relegation odds: 1000/1 Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipHull CityPortsmouthPreston
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice