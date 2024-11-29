Sheffield Wednesday's telling Championship relegation chances as Opta supercomputer predicts Portsmouth, Hull City & QPR changes

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday picked up another crucial three points on Tuesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday climbed further away from serious relegation trouble after beating Hull City 2-0 on Tuesday. Goals either side of half-time from Josh Windass and Michael Smith ensured all three points returned to Hillsborough as Danny Rohl’s side rose up towards mid-table.

The Owls are yet to sew together a winning run but victory has never been too far away and those crucial wins have pulled them away from the pack of serious strugglers, allowing them to start looking upwards. In the aftermath of that victory and the results that followed on Wednesday, statistical gurus Opta have updated their predicted table, which presents each team’s expected points tally, plus their percentage chance of the title, automatic promotion or relegation - take a look below.

Expected points: 88.57 | Title: 49.3% | Promotion: 74.9% | Relegation: 0.0%

1. 1st: Leeds United

Expected points: 88.57 | Title: 49.3% | Promotion: 74.9% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Expected points: 85.71 | Title: 27.4% | Promotion: 58.7% | Relegation: 0.0%

2. 2nd: Sheffield United

Expected points: 85.71 | Title: 27.4% | Promotion: 58.7% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Expected points: 82.81 | Title: 16.2% | Promotion: 39.9% | Relegation: 0.0%

3. 3rd: Burnley

Expected points: 82.81 | Title: 16.2% | Promotion: 39.9% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

Expected points: 77.09 | Title: 3.9% | Promotion: 12.8% | Relegation: 0.0%

4. 4th: Sunderland

Expected points: 77.09 | Title: 3.9% | Promotion: 12.8% | Relegation: 0.0% | Getty Images

