The 23 teams that will take part in the 2025/26 Championship season alongside Sheffield Wednesday have now been confirmed.

Danny Röhl’s Owls finished in 12th place in the season just gone, securing 58 points over the course of their 46 matches as they ended their campaign 10 points adrift of the play-off spaces.

Relegation for Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City sees them take the place of Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland in the second tier next season, while Charlton Athletic’s Wembley win confirmed the final promoted side alongside Birmingham City and Wrexham. They replaced Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City who head down to League One.

Now, with all 24 teams in situ for the season ahead, Betfair have released their odds for the Championship title and promotion, with the Owls - probably unsurprisingly - not featuring too high up the list.

The bookies’ spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said, “Ipswich are the early 9/2 favourites to make an immediate return to the Premier League by winning the Championship next season. Southampton follow at 11/2, with Sheffield United 17/2 to go one better than their play-off final defeat against Sunderland.

“The Tractor Boys are the frontrunners to be promoted from the second tier, with Birmingham 11/4 and Wrexham 6/1 amongst the contenders to reach the top-flight ahead of the new campaign.”

Championship winner 2025/26

Ipswich: 9/2

Southampton: 11/2

Sheffield United: 17/2

Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Coventry: 9/1

Leicester: 11/1

Norwich, West Brom, Wrexham: 14/1

Bristol City, Watford, Stoke, Swansea, Millwall: 28/1

Hull, Blackburn: 33/1

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby: 40/1

QPR, Preston, Portsmouth: 50/1

Charlton, Oxford: 80/1

To Be Promoted 2025/26

Ipswich: 7/5

Southampton: 7/4

Sheffield United: 23/10

Birmingham: 11/4

Coventry, Middlesbrough: 10/3

Leicester: 4/1

West Brom: 5/1

Norwich, Wrexham: 6/1

Bristol City: 13/2

Millwall, Swansea: 8/1

Stoke, Watford: 9/1

Hull, Blackburn: 10/1

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby: 12/1

QPR: 17/1

Portsmouth, Preston: 20/1

Oxford, Charlton: 25/1

It will be interesting to see how the odds change over the next month or so once signings start being made and more clarity is given on the future of manager, Danny Röhl, but for now it appears that the bookies are expecting the Owls to have another midtable campaign at best when they return to Championship action in August.