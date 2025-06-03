Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Norwich City, have snapped up a new manager from one of their fellow second-tier counterparts.

Norwich have been on the hunt for a new manager since their decision to part ways with Johannes Hoff Thorup towards the end of April, and for some time now Liam Manning, who guided Bristol City to the play-offs this season, was linked as his replacement.

That has now come to pass, not long after Ryan Mason was appointed as the new West Bromwich Albion boss, with Danny Röhl already among the longest-serving managers in the division. the Canaries say that they made their decision after an ‘extensive recruitment process’.

A statement from the club on Tuesday ready, Norwich City are delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Manning as head coach, following an extensive recruitment process.

Liam Manning is the new Norwich City manager

Manning, 39, joins from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City where he had been head coach since November 2023, leading the Robins to the play-offs in the 2024/25 season.

A native of Norfolk and a former member of the Canaries’ academy, Manning gained experience as head coach of West Ham’s Under-23 side and later as New York City FC’s academy director.

The club’s sporting director, Ben Knapper, went on to say, “We’re all thrilled to welcome Liam and his family to Norwich City. This is an exciting appointment, and we are so happy to get it over the line and have him on board.

“It quickly became clear that Liam’s ambitions match our own and we are all committed to driving this club forward towards our targets. Liam knows the league, has consistently demonstrated an ability to outperform resources and his approach aligns with our footballing ideas and strategy.

“He is an exceptionally bright coach who will push himself, and everyone around him, to develop and improve. We are so excited to have him as a key part of our club.”