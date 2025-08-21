Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing up a move for Cardiff City’s experienced goalkeeper, Ethan Horvath.

It was reported today by Football League World that the 30-year-old shot-stopper was a target for the Owls amid their goalkeeping crisis following Pierce Charles’ injury, and The Star understands that the links with Horvath are correct.

The Owls are being given dispensation to add to their ranks despite ordinarily not being allowed to sign new players until Dejphon Chansiri can offer assurances that players will be paid, but they will have to adhere to certain restrictions still that are set out by the English Football League. Seven-day loans are possible, as long as they’re not from the Premier League, but Henrik Pedersen has stated that he’s hoping they can sign somebody for the length of Charles’ absence.

Henrik Pedersen on Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeper search

Speaking to the media today he said, “We’re working, and I’ve worked the last couple of days to find a solution if it can happen. So I hope that we have a solution very soon… It’s a difficult situation in the loan market now, and to find the profile who has the things we’re searching for, but we’re working hard to find one who can fit us right now and help us in the near future. I’m convinced we can find an ok solution.”

He went on to add, “We want a goalkeeper who can be here for a longer period, and not just for seven days - because that would be very short.”

Horvath would come with plenty of experience having played over 80 games in the Championship, featured in the Champions League and represented the United States at international level, and the former Nottingham Forest and Luton Town man could be available having fallen down the pecking order with the Bluebirds.

No exact timeline has been given regarding Charles’ return to action, and Pedersen also explained to The Star that they are still not sure yet whether his problem with require surgery, with a specialist being enlisted to help them make that decision as soon as possible.

