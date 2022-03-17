The match-up has been organised by former Owls defender and Czech Republic international Daniel Pudil, and will raise money for two charities; donated to Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield and Real Top Praha, a charity based in Pudil’s homeland.

Among the players set to feature alongside Pudil are Champions League winner Vladimir Smicer, as well as Dortmund icon Jan Koller and ex-Atletico Madrid defender Tomáš Ujfaluši.

Among the names scheduled to represent the Owls are former captain Glenn Loovens, Reda Johnson, Glenn Whelan, Matt Hamshaw, Ross Wallace, Miguel Llera, Lee Peacock, Lee Bullen, Deon Burton, Graham Coughlan, David Lucas and JP McGovern.

Also lining up for the Czech Republic will be Karel Rada, David Lafata, Marek Heinz, Zdenek Zlamal, Patrik Jezek, Lukas Zelenka, Roman Bednar, Martin Latka, Karol Kisel plus special guests!

Pudil told swfc.co.uk: “I would like to thank Sheffield Wednesday and the Community Programme for hosting these events.

“We hope many people will come along and support the legends and help raise lots of money for charities in both countries.”

The match will take place at Hillsborough on May 14, with tickets priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

The club will also host ‘An Evening with the Legends’ event the evening before in the 1867 Lounge and will include a Q&A with the players. Tickets for that event are priced at £20.