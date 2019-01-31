Sheffield Wednesday: Chairman Dejphon Chansiri reveals he has rejected two bids for the club

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has revealed he has rejected bids in the aftermath of putting the club up for sale.

The Thai businessman suggested at a fans’ forum on December 20 that he was putting the club up for sale after hearing discounted voices among supporters.

And, speaking at the press conference to unveil new manager Steve Bruce, he says bids for the club arrived the following day.

“I want to say that after I said that in the forum, the next day an offer came along from £30m to £135m,”

“But last summer someone offered me £150m and £175m.

“When the offers came, my people said to me what I am I going to say.

“I said there is no need to answer. Just tell them if we are interested in your offer we will contact you.

“If we don’t contact back then it means we are not interested.”

Chansiri suggested his announcement that the club was for sale was a message to supporters rather than a public declaration.

He said he was reacting to suggestions he did not have any money to spend and that supporters were saying he was not doing a good job.

“When I talk about the club being up for sale I talked in our fan’s forum, not in the public," he said.

“Our fans say we are not good, the chairman is not good, you should change, we need to bring another one here because we have a problem with FFP and no money.

"I want to say to the fans that having a problem with FFP and money is different.

“I still spend money even if we have problems with FFP because we have to spend every day any way.

"If we spend over then we break FFP but it does not mean I don't have money to spend like some people think.

"They say I should sell, I should bring someone else here, and I'm not good enough.

"So I say okay, if you think I'm not good enough then the club is for sale."