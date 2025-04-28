Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Celtic man could leave after half a season with vital detail confirmed
Former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong was signed from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps in January and has made 11 appearances for the club in midfield. The 51-cap Scotland international has suffered fitness and injury frustration since his arrival but has put in performances of huge quality in his short time with the club.
The Star understands Armstrong is out of contract at the end of the season, though the presence of any extension clauses within his deal are as of yet unknown. Last week, Owls manager Danny Röhl indicated several of the club’s soon-to-be out-of-contract cohort are still waiting on answers from the club on where their future may lie. Amid continued speculation over his individual future, Röhl said he has made recommendations to the club on where the futures of many players should sit.
Speaking to The Star, the German coach confirmed Armstrong was only signed on a short-term deal and said: “These are all decisions we must come to as a club. This is what I mean, everybody wants to have a clear picture of where we are going, who is here and who is not here. These are all decisions that we will have to take as a club moving on.”
Röhl confirmed Armstrong had been signed on a short-term deal. Asked on whether it had been a consideration that the 33-year-old should be signed on a longer-term basis, he did not feel able to expand but did suggest other clubs would likely be keen on signing the experienced figure, who has played 149 times at Premier League level and in the Champions League.
“I will not go too much into details,” Röhl said. “When he arrived he had no pre-season and it was maybe a bit difficult, but you see now how much quality he has in moments and it is maybe a shame the season is nearly over. It is a decision for both sides. Stuey took this to help the club and I knew what I could get from him when he is fully fit.
“He had ups and downs, a break, a small injury which took some rhythm. Now he is getting better and it is part now heading into the break, what to do with certain players. You can offer him something but I can also imagine Stuey will get some options from other clubs and these are the decisions we have to make as a club.”
