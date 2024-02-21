Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lions are in freefall at present having failed to win a game since New Year’s Day, and they were well beaten by the Owls on home turf over the weekend as Iké Ugbo and Anthony Musaba gave Danny Röhl’s side a 2-0 victory that closed the gap on survival to four points.

Edwards has only been in place at Millwall since November, but according to reports he is now on his way out of the club on the back of their rough run of results, with club legend, Neil Harris, being tipped to take over once again as he prepares to leave Cambridge United in League One.

There have been a number of changes in the Championship in recent weeks as clubs make decisions to part ways with the men in charge of their clubs, and there are already 11 different managers who have been in charge for a shorter time than Röhl despite him only being at Hillsborough for four months.