Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has sealed his next managerial move and jumps into a club operating in a whirlwind of controversy at current.

The Portuguese was Wednesday boss between 2015 and 2017 and took charge of 131 competitive matches, earning back-to-back Championship play-off qualifications along the way.

He left Spanish side Celta Vigo in the summer having attracted plaudits for keeping them in La Liga in dramatic circumstances and has since been linked with a whole host of roles across Europe and beyond.

On Tuesday Greek giants Olympiakos announced the 58-year-old as their new manager having sacked Diego Martinez with the title-chasers sat fourth in the Greek Super League table. Carvalhal joins his countryman Pedro Alves at the club after he was announced as Olympiakos' sporting director the same day. Their owner and president is Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest.

The appointment comes at an interesting time for the club. An official statement released by Olympiakos on Sunday appeared accuse Greek football authorities of being run like a Mafia. Their match against Vollos over the day before ended in a 2-2 draw and saw players inadvertently teargassed by police after fan riots following a VAR decision late in the game.

"Greek football is run by a criminal organization," the statement read in part. "A group of people who operate under the standards of the mafia and have the sole purpose of exterminating Olympiakos."