Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal hit with one-match touchline ban and £3,000 fine following his sending off against Hull City

Have your say

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been hit with a one-match touchline ban and a £3,000 fine following his sending off against Hull City.

The Portuguese chief was sent to the stands in the Championship fixture, which took place on December 2, after complaining about referee Mike Jones’ decision not to award the Owls a late penalty.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Carvalhal requested a personal hearing after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday. He met with an Independent Regulatory Commission today.

A statement on the Football Association’s website read: “Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has been banned from the touchline for one match with immediate effect and fined £3,000.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Carlos Carvalhal

“The decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission today follows his dismissal during the game against Hull City on 2 December 2017.”

Carvalhal will serve his suspension in the Owls’ home encounter with Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers this Friday.

Carvalhal has already served a two-match touchline ban this season following his dismissal against Bolton Wanderers last August.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter