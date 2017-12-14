Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal denies he is feeling the pressure despite the Owls’ poor run

Carlos Carvalhal has denied he is feeling the heat as Owls head coach and remains confident he will turn around the Championship club’s wretched form.

Saturday’s defeat at Norwich City extended Wednesday’s winless run to five matches and leaves them languishing in 15th position, 10 points adrift of the play-off positions.

Supporters are rapidly losing patience with Carvalhal and the team, who have recorded a paltry six victories in 21 outings.

But Carvalhal is sure his players will put in a strong performance against table-topping Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow night.

“I’m all the time with the same pressure and I try to prepare my team, improve them and focus on winning the next game,” he said. “That is the natural pressure that I feel and I put on myself.

“I’m trying to do my best to help Sheffield Wednesday win. This is the pressure I put on myself. I don’t feel more pressure as a coach.”

He hopes his team have learned valuable lessons from the defensive errors they made at Carrow Road.

Carvalhal said: “We must work on the mistakes we made at Norwich. The positive was the first half. We played really well. We were compact, solid and didn’t give Norwich too many situations.”

Meanwhile, the Owls will host Cardiff City on Saturday January 20, kick-off 5:30pm.

