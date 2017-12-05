Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal could face another suspension after being charged by FA over sending off against Hull City

Carlos Carvalhal has been charged by the Football Association after his sending off against Hull City on Saturday.

The governing body confirmed that the Sheffield Wednesday head coach has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

It would appear unlikely that Carvalhal would appeal the decision, having been sent to the stands by referee Mike Jones following his protestations over what he felt was the denial of a penalty appeal after Adam Reach had a shot blocked by Tigers defender Michael Dawson in the penalty area.

He had already been spoken to by the referee and the fourth official during that 2-2 draw at Hillsborough.

It was the second time Carvalhal had been sent off this season after being involved in an altercation during the defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup.

Carvalhal received a two match suspension after that due to the fact that he had previously been sent to the stands on another occasion this calendar year, during Wednesday's defeat to Aston Villa in March.

An FA spokesperson tweeted: "Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has been charged following his sending-off during the game against Hull City on 2 December 2017. He has until 6pm on 7 December to respond."