Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal confirms Sam Hutchinson will start against Middlesbrough

Sam Hutchinson will make his first Owls start in over two months when Carlos Carvalhal’s men entertain Middlesbrough this weekend.

The midfielder enforcer has recovered from knee surgery and successfully completed three weeks of training, according to Carvalhal.

It is a big boost to Wednesday, who were without nine first-team players through injury against Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Carvalhal confirmed: “Sam will start the game. He has trained in the last three weeks.

“Last week was too early but he started very strong this week and we must push him to play.

“Sam doesn’t have any kind of problem. It was about the fitness condition last week. With one more week of training, he has come back and I believe that he can help the team.”

Injuries have blighted Hutchinson’s campaign. The 28-year-old has only made four appearances. His last outing came as a substitute at Bolton Wanderers on October 14.

“Sam is a player who gives a lot to our team,” admitted Carvalhal. “It is not just Sam but Sam, in particular, gives tempo, aggression and leadership inside the pitch.

“He makes a positive impact on the colleagues.”

