Sheffield Wednesday: Carlisle will see us as a wounded animal insists Bullen

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has warned that Carlisle United will be ready to twist the knife on his beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday side in their FA Cup tie this afternoon.

The Owls head to Brunton Park on the back of back-to-back defeats – and five in their last six matches – which has seen them drop to 16th in the Championship table.

And Bullen believes their League Two hosts will be poised to take advantage should Wednesday not be switched on in the third round tie.

“I’m sure Keith Curle and Colin West up at Carlisle are looking at a bit of a wounded animal at the moment and fancy their chances,” Bullen said. “And why not?

“They’ve got to be positive about it and they are at home.

“Their players will be up for it and they will see it as an opportunity to put themselves in the shop window.

“The target for us is to get a positive result, by hook or by crook.”

Though an FA Cup run is not likely to be the priority given the Owls’ current plight, Bullen admits he remains a big fan of the competition and would be delighted with progress.

He said: “I love the FA Cup. I think it’s brilliant.

“I’m sure we’ll take a big following up there even after the last couple of performances.

“Our fans seem to enjoy the FA Cup.

“Maybe I’m an old romantic but I still love it.

“Maybe it’s because I come from Scotland.

“It would be nice to get a good cup run but we will have to improve on the last performances.”