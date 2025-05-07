Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, has thanked Carlisle United as his loan spell with the Cumbrians comes to an end.

Fusire didn’t have the easiest of times in League Two as he spent large periods sidelined by manager, Mark Hughes, not even making the matchday squad following the departure of Mike Williamson as manager. But he remained patient, and went on to play in all of their last nine games, starting six of them.

The versatile Owls academy graduate played in various positions under Hughes, too, going on to get two assists as they battled to try and stay in the English Football League, however it wasn’t to be as they finished 23rd and dropped down into the National League.

Sean Fusire says thank you

For Fusire, though, it will have been a sharp learning curve as he stepped up into the senior ranks of the EFL for the first time in his young career, and the 19-year-old will no doubt have gained plenty from his time working under Hughes. Taking to social media this week he said his thank yous.

“Great people, great city, and a great club,” he said on Instagram. “Hurts not to have reached out goal, but I’m so grateful for my time here. God is so good. Thank you for all the support, and all of the best for the future.”

The talented teen will be back in with Wednesday this summer when they begin preseason at Middlewood Road in a couple of months’ time, and after that the decision will be made as to whether he’s ready to form part of their Championship squad next season or whether another loan spell would be best - possibly in a higher division this time around.

