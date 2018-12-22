Sheffield Wednesday: Caretaker Lee Bullen pays tribute to returning players after win over Preston North End

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen says his decision to re-integrate a number of senior players into the first team fold was done with the idea of lifting the atmosphere at the club.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood made his first start in over 12 months in the 1-0 win over Preston North End, with midfield pair Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd both returning to the fray later on in the game.

Lee Bullen..........Pic Steve Ellis.

Westwood had little to do but posted a clean sheet on his return, whilst Hutchinson and Boyd both made positive impacts.

The crowd repeatedly sung the names of Westwood and Hutchinson throughout, as Michael Hector’s header settled the contest.

Bullen said: “After training I was sitting with the other staff and discussing what we wanted to do (yesterday).

“The atmosphere around the stadium needs to lift.

“It was a big, big decision.

“And we've got to remember Keiren has played only 45 minutes in 12 months.

“But it was a perfect goalkeeping performance because he had little to do.

“He organises the back four too.

“The lads deserve all the credit in the world for that performance.

“I thought we looked comfortable and composed.”

Bullen also touched on the first half red card for Preston’s Ben Pearson, who was dismissed for a tackle on Marco Matias.

"I thought it was a rash challenge,” Bullen added.

"Whether it was a red or not, I don't know.

"I think the ball was there to be won, but he (Pearson) was a bit late."