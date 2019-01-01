Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen expects to remain in charge for FA Cup duel with Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen expects to remain in charge for the Owls' FA Cup third round clash with Luton Town this weekend.

Bullen, the former Wednesday captain, has overseen two victories and two draws since replacing Jos Luhukay.

Steve Bruce is widely expected to be appointed as Wednesday boss at some point this month but Bullen remains in the dark over when the managerial appointment will be made.

The Owls entertain high-flying League One side Luton on Saturday.

Speaking after the Owls' New Year's Day draw with Birmingham City, Bullen said: "I am planning to do the Luton one. Normally, I will speak to the chairman in the evening after the game. So there is no update as it stands.

“As it stands, you will be speaking to me on Saturday, I am guessing. But things can change very quickly.

“It is in the hands of the chairman. Myself, Nicky Weaver, Neil Thompson and Remy (Reynierse) will prepare players as we have done in the past four games and prepare for a very tough game against Luton, who are flying high in League One."

Bruce has been out of work since October having being sacked by Villa following a poor run of form.

Bruce’s assistants during his time at Villa Park, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, were in attendance when the Owls defeated Preston North End and Middlesbrough over the festive period.

Asked if they attended the Birmingham fixture, Bullen replied: "I believe they were at Boro and Preston but I don't know if they were here today. I'm not sure."

Che Adams' early second half strike cancelled out Steven Fletcher's 18th minute opener.

"We could be sitting here on the back of four straight wins, but we're not," admitted Bullen, who hopes Lucas Joao (hip) will be passed fit for Saturday's cup tie at HIllsborough.

"But we're not overly disappointed with that.

"That’s because we know if you take the results away from these last four games, the performances have been excellent. "