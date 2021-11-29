And 16 years on from his last appearance in Owls colours, Kenwyne Jones has taken his first step into management with the women’s national team of Trinidad and Tobago, the country of his birth.

Jones earned cult hero status at Hillsborough, scoring seven times in as many matches in the club’s 2004/05 promotion season from League One.

He enjoyed a stellar career in the higher reaches of English football, also representing Southampton, Sunderland, Stoke, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

A UEFA A-Licence holder, the now 37-year-old retired from playing some years ago but enjoyed an encouraging stint as interim boss of the team – achieving back-to-back draws against Panama – but is now in the role on a full-time basis.

In his first match as full-time coach over the weekend, Trinidad and Togabo lost out 2-1 to the Dominican Republic in a friendly.

In a statement, Jones said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with the staff and players, proud to continue serving my country, and I look forward to helping push the women’s game forward.”T&T Committee Chairman Robert Hadad stated: “Kenwyne has done a really good job with the team during his short stint, as was demonstrated on the field against Panama. We had a meeting with him and he was excited with the prospect of continuing his work with the players.

“I believe the players are equally excited. We have agreed on clear performance targets, which we all hope will be achieved.”