The simple reason Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City has a peculiar kick-off time
Sheffield Wednesday supporters will file through the turnstiles of Hillsborough Stadium a little later than usual when the Owls take on Cardiff City on Saturday.
Danny Röhl's side will be hoping to continue the progress of two Championship wins on the spin either side of the new year by beating Cardiff and securing a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Welsh side were recent visitors to S6 and came away with a late 2-1 league win despite Wednesday having lead and had the better of the clash.
The match will kick-off in the evening slot of 5.30pm despite it not featuring on any traditional UK television schedules, leaving some supporters - not least those scrambling to get back to South Wales on public transport - scratching their heads as to why it has been given an evening start.
As was confirmed in the initial announcement of the kick-off time, the match has in fact been selected for international television broadcast and will be shown on ESPN+.
Wednesday enjoyed their FA Cup experience last season, beating Morecambe and Mansfield Town before securing themselves a televised third round match-up with Premier League Newcastle United. A famous 2-1 win will live long in the memory of supporters, perhaps more so than the replay defeat to Fleetwood Town in the fourth round.