Sheffield Wednesday came out on top against Stockport County in the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

The Owls were downed in their opening encounter of the Championship campaign last week, losing 2-1 to one of the promotion favourites at Hillsborough in their first game back in the second tier of English football.

It was always expected Xisco would ring the changes as focus shifted to the Carabao Cup, and he certainly did that as they went in search of victory in front of a reduced crowd at S6 - there were four debuts for Devis Vasquez, Pol Valentin, Bambo Diaby and Di’Shon Bernard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday made hard work of it, but got the job done in the end thanks to some good penalties and two strong stops from Vasquez, and you can watch all the highlights in the video above.

For some reaction from the manager, player ratings and a full match report you can check out the articles below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad