Sheffield Wednesday will play Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup on September 16th as their young side look to seal another victory.

Henrik Pedersen’s troops saw off both Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the first and second rounds of the competition this season, upsetting the odds given the fact that their starting XIs on both occasions were made up almost exclusively of academy players.

Knocking out Premier League Leeds with such a youthful side will have been a huge boost for the next generation of Wednesday players, and they’ll be desperate to perform some more heroics when the Mariners come to Hillsborough later this month. The details of the game were confirmed today, as was the fact that only one stand will be open to home supporters.

When Sheffield Wednesday will play Grimsby Town

“The Owls’ Carabao Cup third round tie against Grimsby has been scheduled for Tuesday 16 September at Hillsborough,” the club said. “The cup-tie will kick-off at 7:45pm.

“Wednesday made it to round three following victories over Bolton and Leeds – both via penalty shootouts. Grimsby overcame Shrewsbury in round one before causing the upset of the second round against Manchester United, winning 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw... The South Stand only will be open for this fixture to home supporters, so Season Ticket seats will not be held.”

Wednesday fans are due to boycott the fixture once again, like they did the game against Daniel Farke’s side in the last round, with an even smaller crowd than the 7,801 that attended that game expected. Their stance comes as a form of protest against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, as he remains in charge of the club.

