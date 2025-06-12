There will be a change to the Carabao Cup format this year, though it’s not one that will affect Sheffield Wednesday much - if at all.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time since 2011/12, there will be a preliminary round in this year’s edition of the tournament, brought about ‘in order to accommodate all Premier League European clubs in Round Three’, with the first fixtures due to get underway on the week commencing August 4th.

It’s not an alteration that is likely to make any different to the Owls, aside from the fact that they may end up facing one of those that plays in the round before Round One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An explanation from the EFL read, “This season’s Carabao Cup will require a Preliminary Round to be introduced ahead of Round One due to nine Premier League teams being involved in European competition in 2025/26. The format of the Carabao Cup will be amended to introduce a four-team preliminary qualifying round, to reduce the number of Clubs in Round One and Round Two in order to accommodate all Premier League European Clubs in Round Three.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“The Preliminary Round will consist of the two promoted Clubs from the National League (Barnet and Oldham Athletic) and the Clubs finishing in 21st and 22nd place in League Two (Accrington Stanley and Newport County). The ties will be regionalised North and South as per Round One, with Accrington playing Oldham and Barnet playing Newport County. A Preliminary Round was last required in the EFL Cup for the 2011/12 season due to holders Birmingham City's participation in the Europa League whilst in the Championship, and Fulham's qualification through the Fair Play league.

“The Carabao Cup Round One Draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 4:30pm on Thursday 26 June, as part of the EFL’s Fixture Release Day. The Preliminary Round of the competition will also be drawn at this time to determine the home Clubs for the two ties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carabao Cup 2025/26 Round Dates

Meanwhile, the round dates for the competition have been confirmed as the following:

Preliminary Round: w/c 4 August 2025

Round One: w/c 11 August 2025

Round Two: w/c 25 August 2025

Round Three: w/c 15 September and w/c 22 September 2025*

Round Four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round Five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026