Sheffield Wednesday: Captain Tom Lees calls for Owls fans to support the team “the right way” 

Wednesday skipper Tom Lees says he understands fans' anger over recent showings - but has called for them to "do it the right way".

Lees helped seal a first win in seven when he headed home the only goal of the game against Bolton.

Owls scorer skipper Tom Lees.....Pic Steve Ellis.

That win followed a rocky period for the Owls and the mood around Hillsborough is understandably low-key.

Whilst Lees says supporters have every right to be frustrated, he disagreed with the treatment of Morgan Fox during the recent home game with Derby County.

Fox was jeered by a section of supporters when he was substituted during the defeat last Saturday.

When quizzed on whether fans were right to vent their anger so vocally, Lees said: "Some things I understand, some things I don't.

Owls skipper Tom Lees......Pic Steve Ellis

"I did not understand it on Saturday with Foxy and as captain, I think it is right for me to say that I think it was poor.

"Everyone has got their own opinion and can say what they want; they (fans) pay their money to get in. I just do not think that helps anyone.

"We understand that if you are not playing well, we can have it as a team. But I just think that was a bit poor and nobody really needed it.

Owls player ratings from the win over Bolton

"It is give and take. They pay a lot of money and travel so well and in great numbers.

"We have got to give them something to shout about and it is up to us, really.

"It is not down to them and so far, we have not been good enough.

"They have got every right (to criticise), but should just do it in the right way, really, to be justified."

Lees wants to follow up the Bolton success with another victory over Lancashire opposition, when Wednesday head to Blackburn at the weekend.

"It is about the next game and it takes over your life and everyone wants to do their best," he added.

"I don't think anything has changed (after Bolton) and we cannot get carried away, we have just got to keep working at our game really.

"We have not been good enough, we have criticised ourselves and we deserve it.

"It is part of playing for a big club."

Read more Owls news from the Star