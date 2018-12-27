Sheffield Wednesday: Captain Tom Lees calls for cool heads despite upturn in form over Christmas

Wednesday players shouldn't get ahead of themselves despite securing back-to-back wins over the festive period.

Skipper Tom Lees says the squad know only too well the pitfalls of doing so.

Wednesday have racked up consecutive 1-0 victories over Preston and Middlesbrough either side of Christmas.

They head to West Bromwich on Saturday looking for a third win on the spin.

Captain Lees says he doesn't take either criticism or praise too much to heart.

And he has urged his colleagues to follow suit ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

"I remember when I was younger, taking every single thing to heart, and thinking about it," Lees said.

"You just have to be thick-skinned and believe in yourself.

"I can’t speak for anyone else, but you just have to believe in your ability.

"It’s not just about bad things or when you think total nonsense gets written.

"There’s been games this season where we have been praised so much, and I have come off the pitch thinking 'how can people be possibly saying that?'

"It’s the same at times when you lose games - you can’t let in manifest in your head.

"Be critical of yourself, evaluate yourself, but equally you have to be strong enough to believe in yourself and take it (criticism).

"That’s part of playing for a big club. You will not please everyone but you have to have that confidence."

