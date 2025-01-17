Sheffield Wednesday captain adds another EFL award to the collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has added another English Football League award to his hefty collection this week.

The Owls skipper is no stranger to EFL recognition over the years, winning a number of personal accolades, and this morning it was confirmed that the 35-year-old has been given the Championship Goal of the Month award for December after his fantastic strike against Derby County - just two months after Michael Smith won the same one for a beauty at Portsmouth.

An article on the club’s website read, “Owls captain Barry Bannan has won the December Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award. The Wednesday talisman produced another stunning strike in our 2-1 win over Derby early last month... Trailing 1-0 at Pride Park with over an hour played, the skipper picked up possession 25 yards out and executed the perfect strike over both Rams keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and defender Eiran Cashin on the line.

“It was the start of an impressive comeback victory for Wednesday as Jamal Lowe scored in stoppage time to register our first win at Pride Park since April 2006. It was Bannan’s third goal of the season but since then, the captain’s tally has moved to four having also scored in the return fixture at Hillsborough on New Year’s Day when the Owls ran out 4-2 winners over Derby. Congratulations, Baz!”

And there may be another one yet to come, too, with Josh Windass’ worldie - also against Derby - almost certain to be in the running for the January award after he scored from his own half in that 4-2 victory on New Years Day, and there’s a high chance he comes out on top for that one.

Wednesday are back in action against Leeds United this Sunday, with both Bannan and Windass expected to be reinstated to the XI after they moved to the bench for the FA Cup defeat to Coventry City last weekend.