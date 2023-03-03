Without tempting fate, Sheffield Wednesday’s recruitment team will be doing exactly that. It’s their job.

Only by considering right now how and where the Owls need to strengthen for a likely return to the Championship can they stay ahead of the game.

Losing good players, and the difficulty of replacing them in the event of missing out, is the other side of all-scenarios planning that has to be continuous to be effective.

But there’s no reason whatsoever - after a club record 20 league games unbeaten - not to be positive. So what will be the post-promotion focus?

I’ve heard it said that Wednesday will need “a lot of new players.” For what, though? It depends on your target at a higher level.

If it was about coping with the Championship, consolidating to use an old-fashioned word, I honestly think the squad as it stands could do that.

While age is ticking on in some cases, there are 20-odd who have played there with merit, know what it’s about.

But clubs of Wednesday’s size, aiming back to the Premier League, don’t or should not simply look to “consolidate.”

That is the way to lose a surge of momentum that can sweep all before it if taken at the flood.

I’m guessing this is what people mean when they talk of needing “a lot” of new players.

But the base of this squad, re-establishing those who might otherwise leave, offers a great building platform.

What’s required from there? Well, firstly a sustained strong financial commitment from owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has never wavered in that respect.

Secondly, a continuation of transfer policies that have seen the Owls become much more proactive and effective under head of recruitment David Downes, as directed by manager Darren Moore.

After that, it’s maybe not so much added Championship pedigree that the Owls would need - they have plenty of experience already - but a splash of quality younger players.

I’d make that in all positions, infusing energy and verve to the group. The best, of any age, will cost and that’s where Chansiri comes in.