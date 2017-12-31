Sheffield Wednesday can’t afford to go for a Burton against Nigel Clough’s men

Skipper Glenn Loovens has described the Owls’ clash with relegation-threatened Burton Albion today as a “must-win game”.

Managerless Wednesday have fallen to 16th in the Championship following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Owls skipper Glenn Loovens........Pic Steve Ellis

Having recorded just one victory in their last nine matches, the Owls are currently just eight points above the drop zone.

Lowly Burton head to Hillsborough knowing three points could lift them out of the bottom three.

Loovens said: “It is good that we have the chance straight away to play again and try and bounce back with a good result and performance against Burton.

“In one way you would like more than a single day’s rest in between but everyone has to deal with that. And that game on Monday is a must-win game for us.

“The fans will have expectations for us to win that game, but it doesn’t always work out the way you think in the Championship.

“And we have to make sure that we are on top of everything, play better than we did against Brentford, and if we do that then of course we should get the three points at Hillsborough.”

Dutch defender Loovens had no complaints after their loss in the capital.

“We got beaten by the better side at Brentford,” he said. “They played well and fully deserved it, they created chances and the scoreline of 2-0 was about right.

“They always seem to show that movement against us, people running off each other and they are a difficult side to play.”

To cope with the busy fixture schedule, Bullen is expected to rotate his squad. Jack Hunt (above), Frederico Venancio, David Jones and Lucas Joao are in contention to start as the Owls chase their first home victory since October 31.