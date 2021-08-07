Sheffield Wednesday can handle expectation heading into Charlton Athletic clash, says Darren Moore

That was the question posed to Wednesday boss Darren Moore during his pre-match press conference for their first league match of the season, away at Charlton Athletic this evening.

Moore and the club have gathered great praise for an encouraging squad overhaul in recent weeks and on paper look set to be right in the mix when it comes to a dense promotion shake-up.

A club the size of Sheffield Wednesday comes with added pressure, it has been said, and supporters are hoping for an instant return to the second tier having looked nervously at the struggles of clubs such as Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Game time! Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore believes the club can handle the expectation that comes with being a big club in League One.

Asked about the level of expectation, Moore said: “I can understand that because we’re Sheffield Wednesday.

“I can’t stop the expectation out there, but I will always be respectful to the league and I respect the other 23 clubs. We’re in the mix.

“We have to compete and show consistency. I can understand the expectation and I understand it and as the manager, I have to maintain a professional outlook on the competition.

“We’ll see a lot of quality this season because there are some big clubs in there, the level of players in this league is wonderful to see. I don’t think there has ever been as much anticipation for a League One season as there is for this coming campaign.”

First is Charlton, then, and a trip to take on a fellow promotion hopeful lead by no stranger to Steel City football, former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins.

Moore is under no illusions that the Owls are faced with a difficult task first up and that with the ‘Alan Curbishley Stand’ set to be unveiled pre-match, the home support will be in fine voice.

“We saw a lot of what Nigel did with them last season,” Moore said. “They’ve brought some good players in and he’s done a magnificent job in bringing some good players into the group. They are well organised and they play some good stuff as a group.