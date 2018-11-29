Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson – “We needed to prove to ourselves that we could dig in and win ugly”

Few professional footballers would admit to enjoying winning matches 'the ugly way'.

But sometimes, needs must.

Owls keeper Cameron Dawson......Pic Steve Ellis

Given the downbeat feeling around Sheffield Wednesday right, any win is welcome - regardless of how it is obtained.

Those at Hillsborough in midweek for the visit of Bolton Wanderers would have witnessed one of the most low-key reactions to a full-time whistle being blown as you are ever likely to hear.

Wednesday's victory was underwhelming to say the least.

Speaking in the bowels of the stadium shortly after the crowds had departed, young stopper Cameron Dawson reflected on something that he and his colleagues had struggled to achieve this season: win by any means necessary.

Keeping the door shut at the back and nicking a goal down the other end has not come easily to Wednesday this season.

If they wanted to secure three points, they've had to do it the hard way after either being pegged back or being reduced to hanging on in contests.

In that respect, Tuesday was something of a watershed moment as it delivered a first 1-0 win of the term.

"We didn't say that as of course everyone wants a perfect performance," Dawson said, when asked about the need to snatch an 'ugly' win.

"But it was something we have not done all season in winning ugly and that is what we have needed to do.

"As lads, we knew that if it got tough, we were going to have to really mix it up and fight and that is what we did.

"It was an absolute grind and was not pretty.

"But it was important we got the job done and the three points and over the line.

"As nice as it is to win pretty, we needed to prove to ourselves that we could dig in and win ugly."

Dawson could perhaps lay claim to being the most determined to seal the win by any means necessary against the Trotters.

After all, the academy goalkeeper has had a strange season so far.

Owls column: Were season ticket holders right to go on strike?

From the joys of being elected as number one stopper to the testing period of a prolonged wait to get his first clean sheet, this campaign has so far proved eventful to say the least for the 23-year-old.

Dawson had to wait 17 matches for a maiden shut-out but now has two in his last three.

"They are flying now, easy!" said the custodian, tongue firmly in cheek.

"It was nice to get my first one at Hillsborough (this season) and it has been well-documented and it has taken a bit of time."

The next test comes against Blackburn Rovers, a newly-promoted team that are in troublesome form themselves having one just once in the last half-dozen games.

Rovers are the first of four games before the busy Christmas period kicks in and Dawson takes the approach of clustering games together rather than rolling out the much-maligned theory of taking each game at a time.

He added: "Blackburn have had some good results and results that have not been so good and have been a bit up and down maybe.

"But on their day, they have been a very good team and they have got good players.

"The objective for us is to go there and upset their home form and that is what we will go and try and do back on the road.

"I am not one to look that far ahead.

"We have the next group of five games and will look at them in chunks of four, so we will look at the four games and try and pick up some points and go from there, but I am not looking at any targets in terms of the end of the season.

"We will try and look after the short-term and hopefully at the end of the season, we will be in a decent place in the league."

Read more Owls news from the Star