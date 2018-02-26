Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson out to heap more misery on former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal

Cameron Dawson will always be grateful to Carlos Carvalhal for giving him his big Owls break - but is determined to dump Wednesday’s former manager out of the FA Cup.

The Owls face Carvalhal’s Swansea City team in a fifth round replay at the Liberty Stadium tonight, kick-off 8:05pm. It finished goalless in the original tie on Carvalhal’s return to Hillsborough.

Dawson said he spoke to Carvalhal after the first meeting between the two clubs. The academy graduate played four times under the Portuguese chief, making his Wednesday debut as a half-time substitute against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“With the injuries to Westy [Keiren Westwood] and Joe [Wildsmith], obviously Carlos had to chuck me in and he always said he had belief in me,” Dawson told The Star. “I went in feeling quite confident. I will always be grateful to him for giving me my debut but I will be trying to beat him on Tuesday.”

Carvalhal led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs but his third year was underwhelming and he left on Christmas Eve.

Dawson, who will start in goal this evening, said: “He did a great job. We made a play-off final and a semi-final. Football is so strange. He left here two months ago and we are now back playing against him.

“He had a nice moment coming back to Hillsborough but now he will be in his home place in Swansea and we will have to try and go there and get a result. But we will back ourselves to do that. We want to get a positive result after Saturday and knock Carlos out of the cup!”

Dawson also praised the job Carvalhal has done in arresting the Swans slide.

“He has done a fantastic job; he has turned their results around,” he said. “I fancy them to stay up now.”

