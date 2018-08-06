Sheffield Wednesday: Cameron Dawson, Joe Wildsmith, Keiren Westwood .... boss Jos Luhukay on the Owls goalkeeping situation

Young duo Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are the goalkeepers Jos Luhukay plans to select for Sheffield Wednesday's first-team squad, the manager has confirmed.

Keiren Westwood, the man who held the jersey for three and a half seasons before suffering a long-term injury in December, didn't make the matchday 18 for Championship opening day last Saturday.

Joe Wildsmith

Boss Luhukay opted to play 23-year-old Dawson at Wigan Athletic and have Wildsmith, 22, on the bench, even though Westwood has recovered from the groin complaint which ruled him out for five months last term.

Wildsmith initially filled the place vacated by Westwood, 33, but Dawson finished the season in goal and looks to have won the battle over the summer to be Luhukay's first-choice pick.

"This is a decision you take after six weeks of pre-season training and also bearing in mind the end of last season," Luhukay said after the 3-2 defeat at the DW Stadium. "This is why I made this decision.

"We have a clear situation in the position for No 1 and No 2. We have done it in the last six months with these two good, young goalkeepers.

Keiren Westwood

"We know that Keiren is also a good goalkeeper, but he was seven months not able to play.

"The two young goalkeepers have played some very good games and made a good progression, Joe in the Championship and Cammy in the FA Cup (and also the league). So it was not a problem to change this position for us."

Luhukay revealed that he had spoken with Dawson and Wildsmith in the build-up to the Wigan clash but not with Westwood.

Republic of Ireland international Westwood, who was already injured when Luhukay took over in January, is a saleable asset after proving himself one of the best keepers in the second tier during his time at Hillsborough.

With the Owls affected by Financial Fair Play constraints, he could move to another club before the end of the month. Right-back Jack Hunt has been sold and striker Jordan Rhodes allowed to leave on loan, but Wednesday would like to cut their wage bill further. A Westwood sale, if it happens, would also bring in welcome extra funds.

The deadline for permanent transfers is on Thursday but loan deals can still be struck after that.

Luhukay said: "We know that the transfer window is until August 9 and we will see what happens."

Dawson was beaten three times at Wigan but twice pulled of smart saves to deny the Latics' Gavin Massey.

"I spoke to Cammy and Joe," Luhukay said. "Keiren was not there. We have a clear situation. We (also) speak at the end of last season, we speak in the first week of pre-season. They 100 per cent know how the situation is."

After Westwood's December injury, Wildsmith made 22 Championship appearances. Dawson featured in FA Cup ties before starting in the final three league fixtures.

When asked last Saturday how Westwood's mood was, Luhukay replied: "I do not know. I have not spoken with Keiren this week about the situation."

