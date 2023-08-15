Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson hopes that the club’s return to the Championship can offer a platform to make a return to his ‘career pinnacle’ after a shut-out of nearly three years.

Callum Paterson is hoping to add to his 17 Scotland caps. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Edinburgh-born utility man is in his fourth season with the Owls having signed a new contract this summer, passing-up sustained interest from his first club Hearts in the process.

He played a memorable part in their promotion campaign and is now a Championship player once more, adding the most recent of 113 appearances at second tier level to his CV at Hull City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proud Scot, 28-year-old Paterson was last picked for his country in November 2020, coming off the bench in their historic play-off penalty shootout win over Serbia before acting as an unused substitute in a Nations League draw with Slovakia.

Both he and Wednesday teammate Liam Palmer have watched on as Scotland went about their European Championships campaign in 2021 despite having played their part in qualifying.

And while Paterson’s central focus is on the fortunes of Sheffield Wednesday, he has firm hopes of adding to his 17 international caps.

Asked whether he feels Championship status offers a better platform to wrestle his way back into Steve Clarke’s squad, he told The Star: “Of course it’s a better platform, but it’s part and parcel of football - if I don’t get picked, I don’t get picked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve just got to go ahead and do what I do, hopefully that’s enough to catch the eye and get back into the squad.

“I’ve always said whenever I’ve been asked, for me it’s the pinnacle of their football career. Playing for your country is the biggest thing you can achieve and it was for me.”

An incredibly versatile player capable of playing in a wide range of positions and roles, Paterson spoke about the indications he has had from the new coaching set-up at Hillsborough that he will be used mainly as a right-back this season.

Scotland are well-stocked in that position - Arsenal man Kieran Tierney has played there in recent months, while Everton’s Nathan Patterson and Brentford’s Aaron Hickey have been preferred options - but Paterson has hope he can offer form to get back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully it’s not a thing of the past and I can maybe sneak back in there now. But they’ve got good players in the squad, especially in the right-back position but hopefully I can bide my time and hopefully I can impress enough again.

“You’ve got your regulars that are always in the squad and then there are people like me on the outskirts that are biding their time hoping to get back in and giving it their all every week to try to get back in.