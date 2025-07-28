Sheffield Wednesday were unable to keep Callum Paterson at the club, with the Scot having now been confirmed by MK Dons.

The Star reported earlier today that the Dons were making a push to try and land the 30-year-old’s signature after he’d started training with the Owls once again last week, and now it has been confirmed that they’ve got their man as the ambitious League Two outfit announced his arrival in Milton Keynes.

“Milton Keynes Dons are thrilled to have completed the signing of forward Callum Paterson, subject to EFL & FA clearance,” they said on their website. The 30-year-old joins the Dons having recently departed Sheffield Wednesday, where he was a regular in the Sky Bet Championship.”

Callum Paterson has left Sheffield Wednesday

Meanwhile, his new manager, Paul Warne, said of the versatile former Hearts man, “It's great news that we've convinced Callum to come to the club. I've spoken to him numerous times over the summer. He's a player who's always been a thorn in my side when I've managed teams against him!

"He's played in numerous positions and can slot in across the front line. He's good in the air, works really hard for the team, and he's a winner, which is what we want at this football club. I think he's a massive addition to the frontline, both in training and on matchdays. Everyone is thrilled to have him here, and we all look forward to working with him!”

Paterson becomes the latest player to leave the Owls in what has been a horrific summer for the club, following in the footsteps of Akin Famewo after he said his goodbyes recently ahead of his expected move to Hull City.

‘Pato’ leaves Wednesday with 186 appearances, 31 goals and 15 assists to his name - with no contribution bigger than his late goal at Hillsborough in May 2023 during the Miracle of Hillsborough.

