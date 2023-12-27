Expected timescale of Callum Paterson's Sheffield Wednesday absence revealed after concussion at Coventry City
An important figure in Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid faces a spell on the sidelines after he was taken off 20 minutes into their defeat at Coventry City with concussion.
Callum Paterson took a blow to the head when he closed down a firmly-struck Coventry City clearance. After several minutes of treatment he was taken off and the Sky Blues broke the deadlock while Wednesday were readying Anthony Musaba to come on in his place. Paterson was seen walking unsteadily when coming off the field and headed straight down the tunnel for an assessment by club doctors.
The 17-cap Scotland international has suffered similar issues in the past and will now be the subject of concussion protocols updated earlier this year. Speaking after the match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested he would miss 'two or three' matches with care taken to ensure Paterson's safe return.
It serves as a blow for Wednesday, who will also be without defender Bambo Diaby after he was shown a red card after the final whistle after a coming together with Coventry man Liam Kitching. They'll join an extended list of absentees that includes Juan Delgado, Mallik Wilks and Dominic Iorfa. Momo Diaby will miss the Preston trip at the very least as he is not yet registered while Josh Windass and Michael Smith have not yet returned from injury issues.