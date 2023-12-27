An important figure in Sheffield Wednesday's survival bid faces a spell on the sidelines after he was taken off 20 minutes into their defeat at Coventry City with concussion.

Callum Paterson took a blow to the head when he closed down a firmly-struck Coventry City clearance. After several minutes of treatment he was taken off and the Sky Blues broke the deadlock while Wednesday were readying Anthony Musaba to come on in his place. Paterson was seen walking unsteadily when coming off the field and headed straight down the tunnel for an assessment by club doctors.

The 17-cap Scotland international has suffered similar issues in the past and will now be the subject of concussion protocols updated earlier this year. Speaking after the match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl suggested he would miss 'two or three' matches with care taken to ensure Paterson's safe return.

